FY2023 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

FCF stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 303,121 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.