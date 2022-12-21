Brokers Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

CPG stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

