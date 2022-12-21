Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Braze in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 44,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,521,816.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,690,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 44,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,521,816.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,690,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 211,783 shares of company stock worth $7,222,557 and sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

