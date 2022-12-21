FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Reduced by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Barnes Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $196,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Barnes Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.