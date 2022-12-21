A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

