FY2024 Earnings Estimate for uniQure Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $602,240 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

