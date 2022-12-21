Barclays Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $81.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DLR opened at $98.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

