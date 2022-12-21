Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

