LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $37.25 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

