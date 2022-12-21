Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $33.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.15.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

