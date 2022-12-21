StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

LOV opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.