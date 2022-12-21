Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $19.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

NYSE LSPD opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 31.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

