AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE MITT opened at $5.77 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.