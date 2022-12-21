AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE MITT opened at $5.77 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

