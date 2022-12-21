Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.30.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $341.73 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

