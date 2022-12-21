Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Raised to $13.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Manitowoc stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

