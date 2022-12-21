Morgan Stanley Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $612.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $612.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.23.

NYSE:NOW opened at $386.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.37, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.88 and its 200 day moving average is $429.86.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

