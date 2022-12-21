NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.14 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

