Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE ONTO opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.