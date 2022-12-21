Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE ONTO opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

