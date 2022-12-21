Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $105.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Raymond James by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Raymond James by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

