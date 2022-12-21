Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Outfront Media Trading Down 0.7 %
Outfront Media stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Outfront Media has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.
Outfront Media Company Profile
Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
