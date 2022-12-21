Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $75.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

