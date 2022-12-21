Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.1 %

SBH stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

