Contrasting Innovid (CTV) & Its Peers

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is one of 419 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Innovid to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovid alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million -$11.47 million -2.80 Innovid Competitors $1.83 billion $286.56 million -8.02

Innovid’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 3 0 2.50 Innovid Competitors 1796 12024 25353 566 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innovid and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 148.24%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.88%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% Innovid Competitors -58.13% -79.98% -9.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovid beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Innovid

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.