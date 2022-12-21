Head-To-Head Contrast: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.01, meaning that its stock price is 501% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hybrid Energy and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.25%.

21.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio $1.08 million 0.93 -$19.77 million $134.00 0.02

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baudax Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio -1,479.04% -1,050.53% -50.15%

Summary

Hybrid Energy beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

