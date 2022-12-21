GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Critical Review

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor -84.03% -54.59% -33.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $17.24 million 2.74 -$14.40 million ($0.79) -2.54

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and GreenPower Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlis Motor Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 0 4 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 472.14%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis. It sells and leases its vehicles to customers directly and through distributors. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

