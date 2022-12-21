Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Head to Head Comparison

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medigus and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $10.12 million 0.53 $6.79 million ($1.58) -3.20 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 20.65 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -33.71

Analyst Recommendations

Medigus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medigus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medigus and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Medigus.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66%

Summary

Medigus beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

