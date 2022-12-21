MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Head to Head Comparison

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million 0.06 -$12.84 million $1.46 0.86 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 13.41 $11.33 million $1.91 7.38

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MV Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

