Comparing Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Valens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.34 $4.59 million N/A N/A Valens $62.37 million 1.68 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.26

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bon Natural Life and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 213.46%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

Summary

Valens beats Bon Natural Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

