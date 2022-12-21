Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) vs. BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Financial Analysis

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical -11.84% 12.66% 2.29% BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25%

Volatility and Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 3 0 2.75 BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and BELLUS Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $276.87 million 2.77 $71.52 million ($1.26) -18.14 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 45,931.77 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats BELLUS Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

