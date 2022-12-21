Box, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for BOX in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,223 shares of company stock worth $8,096,478. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
