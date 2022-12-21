StockNews.com Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to “Buy”

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LivaNova by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

