Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

