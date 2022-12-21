Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,050. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

