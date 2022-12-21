Jonestrading Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $3.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
NYMT opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.89.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
