Jonestrading Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $3.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYMT opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

About New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

