Morgan Stanley Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $44.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.0% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

