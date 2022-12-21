MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEIP stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.