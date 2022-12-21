MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

