Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Synaptogenix Stock Performance
SNPX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
Featured Articles
