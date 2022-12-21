Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

SNPX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

About Synaptogenix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPX. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

