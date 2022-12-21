Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Construction Partners stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

