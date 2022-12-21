Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.63. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other Semrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $128,750.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,976.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $271,495 in the last three months. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

