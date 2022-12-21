StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
MLVF opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.