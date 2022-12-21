StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

MLVF opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

