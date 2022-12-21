Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

