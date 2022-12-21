Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
