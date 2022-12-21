Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,930 shares of company stock worth $6,667,239. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

