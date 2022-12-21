OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

