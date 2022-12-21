Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWEN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Stories

