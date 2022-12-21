Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CSSE opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

