Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,445.33

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,445.33 ($54.00).

A number of brokerages have commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($46.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,740 ($45.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 909.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($37.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,918 ($59.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,655.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,748.63.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.47), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($114,496.47).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.