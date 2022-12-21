Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,445.33

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,445.33 ($54.00).
A number of brokerages have commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($46.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th.
The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,740 ($45.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 909.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($37.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,918 ($59.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,655.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,748.63.
Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Featured Stories
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.