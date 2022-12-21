Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 153.40

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.40 ($1.86).

TW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 122 ($1.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

TW opened at GBX 99.62 ($1.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.68. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 623.50.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

