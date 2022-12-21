Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) PT at GBX 1,022.40

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.40 ($12.42).

VTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.08) to GBX 710 ($8.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 760 ($9.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.03), for a total transaction of £130,653.26 ($158,713.87). In related news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.03), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($158,713.87). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,647,167.06). Insiders acquired 393,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,945,212 in the last three months.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 604.50 ($7.34) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,228 ($14.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 616.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 607.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 739.52.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

