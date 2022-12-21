CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$128.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.38.

GIB.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$116.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$112.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.62. The firm has a market cap of C$27.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$120.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

