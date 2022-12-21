Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $298.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXYAY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $23.75 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.